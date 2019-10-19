Clear

Albertville K9 passes away Saturday morning

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 9:26 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The Albertville Police Department is mourning the loss of a four-legged colleague. The department announced on Facebook that K9 Nitro passed away Saturday morning.

His handler, Officer Skaggs, expressed his sorry over the loss of his partner and said, "For those of you that had the pleasure of working with him, and just being around him, know that he was an awesome partner and friend."

"No matter how many partners you have in your career, or lifetime, it always hurts when you lose one. For those of you that didn't know Nitro, trust me when I say that Nitro was an awesome dog, friend and partner," said Skaggs.

