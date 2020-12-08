Albertville High School to start virtual learning Wednesday

The superintendent of the district told WAAY that they couldn't effectively staff at the high school because of people out due to Coronavirus. Out of around 5850 students and 500 faculty, around 30 students and 20 teachers were out because of reasons related to the virus.

Next week the district was already planning on testing and cleaning days before deciding to switch to full virtual. The high school basketball game tonight will have their capacity capped at 20 percent. Superintendent English told WAAY that they continue to put the safety of their students and faculty first during this time.