Albertville High School student-athletes return to campus after positive coronavirus cases

The Albertville City School District released a statement after three student-athletes tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the district said students who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home for 14 days. They also said workouts are voluntary and students do not have to attend if they're uncomfortable.

The statement also said the district will keep following procedures and protocols, such as sanitizing equipment, taking temperatures, going outside when possible and holding small group activities.

If parents don't feel comfortable with their student attending practice, they should call the head coach to let them know. They also said if your child feels ill, you should let the head coach know.

The school district said they are working with local health officials and the state High School Athletic Association for guidance.