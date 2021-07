the Albertville Fire Department has released the name of the man killed in a Tuesday house fire.

Gary Jenkins was found dead in the home at 312 Richmond Ave., the department said.

Firefighters arrived on scene about 4:10 p.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames.

Upon entry to extinguish the fire, they found Jenkins was already dead, the department said.

The State Fire Marshal has ruled the fire accidental, Albertville Fire said.