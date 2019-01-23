Albertville Detective Division working to identify gas station theft suspect

The Albertville Detective Division is asking the public for help in identifying a male suspect involved in a theft from the Citgo 75 North.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albertville Detective Division at 256-891-8274 or Dispatch at 256-878-1212.
