Albertville City Schools settles on new calendar, pending board approval

Albertville City Schools has settled on a new calender, pending approval from the Board of Education.

The superintendent told WAAY 31 that the new calendar got the approval from 75% of the school staff. It still needs to be voted on by the board to go through.

The first day for all students together will be Aug. 9, with a staggered schedule starting Aug. 4.

"We look forward to continued conversation related to our Road to Recovery Plan, which will guide us as we come out of this pandemic stronger than ever," read a Facebook post from the district.

