Albertville City Schools install free WIFI around city for students

One school district in the Sand Mountain area is making it easier for its students to access the internet.

Albertville City Schools wanted to make sure students had free access to the internet, in case they need to transition to remote learning.

This week, the district installed boxes in 10 locations all across the City of Albertville. These boxes will provide free internet access to students who need it, so now, students don't have to drive or walk very far to get to internet access.

School officials say with the possibility for the school to switch to remote learning because of coronavirus, this was a top priority.

"We wanted our children to be able to go on with their studies, their lessons. Our teachers will be able to teach through Zoom, through email, whatever communication device they have and we wanted it to where the kids have the free WIFI to do their classwork," said Spring Charles, Albertville City Schools Technology Coordinator.

The school district is footing the bill for the internet access.