Some local school districts closing due to illness

Albertville City Schools announced Thursday that it will be closed on Friday, January 25th and Monday, January 28th due to the flu epidemic.
Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee announced Thursday the district will be closed Friday, January 25th due to illness, including cases of the flu.
For more information about the 2019 flu season, click HERE.
