Albertville City Schools closing Monday

Albertville City Schools will be closed starting tomorrow.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 6:28 PM
Updated: Mar 15, 2020 6:42 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Albertville City Schools will be closed starting tomorrow, Monday, March 16 through April 3.

The district joins other schools who are getting a head start on a statewide public school closure.

