Albertville City Schools staff spent their Friday disinfecting

"My kids are good for right now, so fingers crossed," said Erin Lang.

Lang is a mom of two and a teacher at Albertville Elementary. She says her own kids aren't sick, but many teachers say they've seen the flu sweep through the campus firsthand.

"The kids I've had in my class this year have had it pretty rough," said Lang.

Almost 160 out of around 900 students at Albertville Elementary didn't make it to class on Thursday, including a few from Angel Ramirez's class.

"In my classroom alone I have two that have the flu," said Ramirez.

When Albertville Elementary staff came in to clean Friday, they were greeted with disinfectant spray, wipes and a chocolate bar.

"A chocolate bar to give them a little energy to help clean today," said Principal Mona Sheets.

Sheets says two teachers had to stay home with the flu on Friday, but for the teachers and staff who did come to the school, everyone seemed ready to clean.

"It's a team effort. We're all getting in together to clean so we can get our students back in school," said Sheets.

School is set to resume next Tuesday.

"We're hoping with this long break, we can stay in and get well," said Lang.

The district is encouraging anyone who is sick to stay home and here at Albertville Elementary, they're limiting water fountain use to help prevent spreading the illness.

Multiple other districts were closed Friday and some are set to be closed Monday. For more information about closings, click HERE.