Albertville City School parent reacts to mask mandate

'They're not happy. The youngest especially,' said Bobby Bailey, Albertville City Schools parent.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 11:26 AM
Updated: Aug 13, 2021 11:26 AM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Thursday was the first day students and staff at Albertville City Schools had to wear a mask inside school buildings.

"They're not happy. The youngest especially," said Bobby Bailey, who has three students in Albertville City Schools. 

He said his kids did not want to put on masks Thursday morning when they got to school. 

He said his wife explained to them why they had to wear one because their health is a priority. 

Bailey supports the school district's decision, but hopes his children can get back to normal school life soon. 

"If it keeps them healthy, we're OK with it, but at the same time, you know it's a hard decision to make and to keep them in masks and keep interrupting their regular routine," he said.

The mask requirement is in place until Sept. 3. Then the district will decide whether or not to extend it.

