Albertville Aggie heading to Birmingham for college ball

High school seniors take center stage Wednesday for National Signing Day.
Albertville's Jackson Godwin signed his letter of intent to play football with Birmingham Southern. His friends and family will easily be able to watch him play at the next level.
Godwin says he feels great after signing.
The senior played both ways for the Aggies as their center and a linebacker.
Godwin said he fits in great in Birmingham.
"I liked the campus when I visited, the coaching staff seems like they want me, I felt appreciated." Godwin said. "I definitely feel like I can make an impact there."
Congrats on signing!
Jackson Godwin signed with Birmingham Southern.
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 10:28 PM
