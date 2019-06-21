Albertsville Train Depot Getting A New Look

A historic train depot in Albertville is getting a new look soon, but some aren't excited about the change.

It has been about 25 years since the Albertville Train Museum and Depot was last updated. Now, a year after receiving a state grant, things are almost set for the project to begin”

“It’s something people walk by and see and come by and take pictures of it," said Elisa Stevens, who lives in Albertville. Stevens says she loves trains and visits the Albertville Train Museum and Depot regularly.

The depot was built in 1892 and is one of only two buildings in Albertville on the National Register of Historic Places, and Stevens said she does not want it to change

"I wish they would just keep it the way it is,” she said. She is afraid the historical significance of the depot will change when it’s renovated. "I think people that the people that have been out here for decades it will change their mind and they would rather it just stay the way it is," Stevens said.

The renovations are set to begin by September. The state awarded the city a $300,000 grant last year to pay for the renovations. The city will match 20 percent of it.