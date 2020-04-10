Alabamians waiting to get unemployment claim approved

Almost 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment because of the coronavirus.

The Alabama Department of Labor said between March 29th- April 4th more than 106,000 Alabamians filed for unemployment, 94,000 of those claims were because of coronavirus.

Florence bartender, Dylan Raleigh, said she filed for unemployment on March 27th after her restaurant voluntarily moved to to-go orders only. She said filling out the paperwork online didn't take very long but she's still waiting at this point to see if she will get an unemployment check.

"Your circumstance doesn't fit all the boxes because it's a different circumstance than someone who got fired or laid off for another reason," said Raleigh. "I didn't have any issues with the website the process it's self didn't take long but there is a lot of uncertainty."

Thursday, the Alabama department of labor secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the department paid $40 million to some 60,000 Alabamians who filed for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit due to the coronavirus.

Washington said, "We understand the frustration of many Alabamians who are out of work due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we know that they need these benefits to stay afloat,”.

Raleigh said she has her tax refund to live off of and her landlord is working with her on rent, until she can get her unemployment check.

"If it went into past May I think is when I'd really start to worry. I told myself I'd have enough money to be absolutely okay all through April and probably may but after that I don't know," said Raleigh.

Raleigh said after she filed for unemployment she got a letter in the mail three days later saying her claim is being processed. The Alabama Department of Labor said people should start seeing unemployment money two or three days after their claim is approved.