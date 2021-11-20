Alabamians react to the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners releasing first draft for medical marijuana guidelines

"We're just asking for equal care and equal opportunities for cannabis," said Lee Hopper-Adams, who wants see medical cannabis in Alabama.

We're hearing from some people who say they are all for allowing the use of medical marijuana in Alabama.

This comes after the Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners released draft rules on Thursday to govern how doctors can recommend it to patients.

Medical marijuana is officially legal in the state of Alabama after Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill into law in May allowing it.

But, Alabama still has a ways to go before medical marijuana will be available for patients.

Some people say they are hopeful after seeing the first set of rules come out.

"We're just ready to have products that can ease our pain and our conditions, with less side effects," said Lee Hopper-Adams.

Lee Hopper-Adams says she struggles with obsessive compulsive disorder and says medical marijuana would her in so many ways,especially with her more severe symptoms.

Thursday, the state board of medical examiners released the first draft of rules on who could qualify for medical cannabis.

The draft lists 15 qualifying medical conditions, including PTSD, depression and Parkinson's disease.

Theresa Clements says she feels medical marijuana would help her complete simple tasks.

"That's really not a fun way to live because they say live life to the fullest, but if you're on the bed or confined to the couch... You know, I'm 50 years old and I shouldn't be," she said.

Clements has several medical conditions that make it harder for her to do some every day activities and she believes medical marijuana would help her live life to the fullest.

Clements also WAAY-TV she likes how physicians would have to go through very specific training and, according to the draft, they'd also have to have a permit to prescribe the drug and an annual refresher course.

This has Clements and Hopper-Adams extremely hopeful for the future.

"The fact that it's even in its draft stage, shows promise that our fight has been worth it and will be worth it," said Clements. "Alabamians, like me, thousands, who suffer from anxiety, depression, OCD, could benefit from medical cannabis," said Hopper-Adams.

This is a draft and it's not finalized at this time, but if you want to see the full document or submit your public comment, you can do so online.

You have until January 4th.

We also spoke to state representative Mike Ball.

He has been an advocate for medical marijuana and told WAAY-31 this is another step forward in making medical marijuana closer to a reality in Alabama.

"I think the commission was carefully selected, I think the legislation that was eventually passed was thought through, it was very deliberate. It's a deliberate, but positive first step in finding a way to effectively manage this where people who can be helped, will be helped," he said.