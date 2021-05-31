Alabamians feel a sense of normalcy as the state health order expires

Alabama is heading back into a sense of normalcy. The state health order expired late Monday night.

It will affect both hospitals and nursing homes when it comes to state-mandated visitation requirements.

Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said Alabama is trending in the right direction when it comes to the COVID infection rate.

As state-mandated restrictions are lifted, more people feel safe going out and about.

"I don't see anyone down here with a mask on so I think the majority of people feel comfortable," Huntsville resident Dennis Blythe said.

Landers said while there is progress in the fight against COVID-19, work still needs to be done on the vaccine front.

"We still do not have enough Alabamians vaccinated," Landers said. "I mean when we look at less than a third of people are fully vaccinated in our state, it's really really important that people step up."

With the order expiring, the state no longer has a say when it comes to visitation policies at places like nursing homes, senior centers, and hospitals.

It will be up to the individual hospital system or the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to issue guidelines.

Landers said to expect most policies to remain the same.

"They are there for a reason, they are sick people, and we need to do all we can to protect those persons," Landers said.

While this pandemic is not over, people said Monday, they are grateful for how far the state has come.

"It's a relief to see everything going back to normal like a lot of things have been hard on everyone or covid has been hard on everyone," Huntsville resident Destiny Reid said.

Alabama's state of emergency will remain in effect until July 6.