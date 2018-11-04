Alabamians enjoy the calm before the storm

With potential bad weather heading our way, people are bracing for the storm. Many of them were outside on Sunday enjoying the sunshine.

Emergency management officials in the Tennessee Valley will have meetings Monday afternoon and will then talk about their plan for preparation.

The Aboko-Cole family and other people aren't taking the sunshine for granted.

"We actually rode our bikes out here,11 miles to enjoy this nice weather, said Whitney Aboko-Cole.

"We're out here with our church. Enjoying the people and the weather. How God's creation is so beautiful today," said Tracy Gibson.

Late Monday night, there's a risk for dangerous severe thunderstorms.

"Right now, we're just waiting to see what they're going to say and what's going to come up tomorrow," Gibson said.

Storm shelters in North Alabama are ready to go and crews are on standby. Until there's an update from the national weather service they'll decide if school starts late or if they'll be closed Tuesday morning.

"We moved here from Northwest Iowa. We're used to really bad weather, so rain storms don't bother us too much," said Tim Kramer.

"I'm a military veteran, so I'm trained to keep back up stuff, like batteries and flashlights," Gordon said.

Officials are already talking to poll workers about the weather conditions for Tuesday's elections, but they're hoping it clears up by the time polls open.

Also, employees at hardware stores said they're stocked with supplies for weather preparation and in case people have weather damage.