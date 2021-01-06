'Totally uncalled for': Alabamians call Capitol breach disrespectful to our democracy

The Capitol building is once again secure after protesters in Washington D.C. breached the building Wednesday afternoon.

The people we spoke with said the actions at the Capitol were uncalled for and disrespectful to our democracy. One former U.S. Representative said it was heartbreaking to see the Capitol building damaged.

"They broke the perimeter, the security perimeters and actually got onto the floor of Congress. That's frightening," said Dr. Waymon Burke.

Burke teaches history and political science at Calhoun Community College. He says, in his lifetime, he has never seen anything like today.

"I find it very disturbing. As a citizen, this is totally uncalled for. I think it not only disrupted the proceedings, but I think for many Americans, it causes us to question perhaps our validity as a nation," said Burke.

"Here I am watching a Capitol scene, an unbelievable scene to me. I never thought I would see the day when the Capitol would be stormed by protesters and that political issues would be taken to that level," said Robert "Bud" Kramer.

Former U.S. Rep. Robert "Bud" Kramer spent 18 years representing Alabama's fifth congressional district. He says today's actions are not a good sign.

"The tension between the Trump supporters and their conclusion that he really won this latest, last presidential race has been carried too far," said Kramer.

Burke says some of the protesters were probably peaceful, but many of them had other intentions.

"Whether we like the results of the election or not, we must realize that we don't always win," said Burke.

There have been no signs of any protests in downtown Huntsville about the storming of the Capitol building.

Washington D.C. has a curfew in place until six Thursday morning.