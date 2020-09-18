Alabama’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6% in August

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate is 5.6%, the Alabama Department of Labor announced Friday morning. That’s down from July’s 7.9% rate but above August 2019’s 2.8% rate.

The state says the August rate represents 127,186 unemployed people.

Industries that saw growth are goods producing, construction, manufacturing and private service providing.

Gains in wage and salary employment grew in the government sector, professional and business services sector, trade, transportation and the utilities sector, among others. However, decreases were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector, education and health services sector and the professional and business services sector, among others.

All counties and metro areas saw a decrease in unemployment rates over the month, the Alabama Department of Labor said in its news release on Friday.

In North Alabama, Franklin and Marshall Counties were listed among those with the lowest unemployment rates, at 3.6%.

Madison is one of the cities with the lowest unemployment rates, at 3.3%.