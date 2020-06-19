Alabama’s unemployment rate drops to 9.9% in May, from April’s 13.8%

Alabama’s May unemployment rate dropped to 9.9%, the state’s Department of Labor announced on Friday.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate at 9.9% is down from April’s revised rate of 13.8%, while being far above May 2019’s rate of 3.0%.

May’s rate represents 221,811 unemployed Alabamians, compared to 302,535 in April and 68,057 in May 2019, according to the labor department.

In May, wage and salary employment increased by 42,500.

The state says monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+23,600), the education and health services sector (+9,600) and the other services sector (+5,400), among others.

Average weekly earnings also increased in May to a record high of $905.25 per week. That’s an increase of $66.43 over the year.

The state considers Madison one of the major cities with the lowest unemployment rates, at 6.2%.