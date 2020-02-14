Alabama’s new ‘Study Group for Gambling Policy’ has Huntsville ties

Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order on Friday, forming the “Study Group for Gambling Policy.”

The group is tasked with gathering information on gaming expansion in Alabama to allow the governor, legislators and citizens to make an informed decision.

It consists of 12 members, including two prominent leaders in Huntsville. They are Dr. Deborah Barnhart, the former CEO and Executive Director of Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, and A.R. “Rey” Almodóvar, the co-founder and CEO of Intuitive Research & Technology in Huntsville.

“Ultimately, I believe the final say belongs to the people of Alabama. As their governor, I want them to be fully informed of all the facts so that, together, we can make the best decision possible,” Ivey said.

The group must submit a final report no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

Gov. Ivey’s office released this list of the group’s members: