Alabama's lottery, casino debate delayed for at least two weeks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A vote on lottery and casino legislation is being delayed in the Alabama Senate.

Republican sponsor Sen. Del Marsh said Tuesday that he plans to work on the proposal over the next two weeks. He said one issue under discussion is increasing the number of casino sites from eight to 10.

Marsh said one idea is to allow one site in each of Alabama's seven congressional districts plus three Native American sites.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. Alabamians last voted on gambling in 1999 when they defeated a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.