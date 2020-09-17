Alabama’s facility dog program gets $1.17 million boost

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced on Thursday that $1.17 million was awarded to expand the state’s facility dog program.

The program helps “children and others who have been victims of crime feel more at ease when testifying in court or undergoing other crime-related interviews,” a statement on Thursday said.

The facility dogs have been used more than 1,000 times, according to Ivey’s office. This includes situations like forensic interviews, court hearings and medical examinations.

“I cannot imagine what victims, especially children, have to go through when they are called before strangers to recall what is often a very personal and sensitive tragedy that they have difficulty even relaying to family members,” Ivey said. “This program has proven beyond successful and has been admired and modeled by other states. I am pleased to support its continuation and expansion here in Alabama.”

