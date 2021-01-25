Alabama's coronavirus vaccine distribution plan hits a standstill, leaving some people frustrated

Alabama remains in phase 1B of its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, which includes people 75 and older.

That is because the state is not getting enough supply. Other states are already in 1C and vaccinating those 65 and older.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health was not able to specify when the state plans to allow more people to get vaccinated.

But some people are frustrated with how behind Alabama seems to be.

"I'm still waiting for someone to call me and let me know," 77-year-old Sharon Leftridge said.

Leftridge called the health department's hotline only to be told she would be put on a waiting list.

"It's frustrating. They should at least give me some idea about how long you're going to be on a waiting list," she said.

Other eligible Alabamians had better luck.

"I punched 23 times to get through," David Aycock said.

After dialing the hotline number 23 times, Aycock was able to set up an appointment at the health department off Max Luther Drive. He is now awaiting his second dose in February.

However, the same day he and his wife got vaccinated, a friend of his did, too, without an appointment.

"A friend of ours got in after us with just a walk-in, no problem," Aycock said.

Dr. Landers confirmed some clinics are doing walk-ins, as long as you qualify.

For Carole Thiele, an immunocompromised 65-year-old, she said she is frustrated the state has not included her age group.

"I'm disappointed in Alabama," Thiele said. "We just moved here from Louisiana, and Louisiana is way ahead of it. All my friends already have it, the immunization. I've been very disappointed in Alabama."

According to the CDC, 3.6% of Alabamians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. But as Alabama continues to receive criticism for its slow vaccine progress, people like Aycock said to have a little bit more faith and patience.

"Just because you're not 75 or older, don't think you're left out. They're going to get to you," Aycock said.

Something that will help schedule appointments is an online vaccine website. Dr. Landers said the state will launch it early next week.