Alabama's Confederate monuments may no longer be protected since a judge ruled the state law banning cities from removing them violates the free speech of those cities.

Virgil Wilson believes Confederate monuments like the one in Florence should not be removed at all.

“It should stay here. It's a part of history,” Wilson said.

A 2017 Alabama law made it illegal for cities to remove Confederate monuments. But late Monday night a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge ruled the state cannot enforce that law.

“He should be removed from his office if he wants to take down our monument and our

history,” Wilson said. “This is Alabama and he needs to realize we have heritage here.

Marilyn Lee has been to Lauderdale County Commission meetings where a group called

"Project say something" asked commissioners if they could put a monument of Dred Scott on courthouse grounds across from the current Confederate memorial. Scott was a slave who lived in Florence for about 10 years before fighting the Supreme Court for his freedom in a landmark case.

Lee says the two statues next to each other would give a better look at history.

The Lauderdale County Commission has not said if it will allow the Dred Scott

Monument to be erected, but Lee says the Monday night ruling could open doors.

Wilson also said he would love to see the Dred Scott memorial be placed here because that, too, is a part of history.

The 2017 law protecting Confederate monuments came about when the city of Birmingham wanted to remove a monument in a downtown park.