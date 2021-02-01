Alabama’s biggest bank says it won’t help build new private prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Gov. Kay Ivey has committed the state of Alabama to lease two huge prisons from one of the nation's biggest private prison operators.

The signed agreements with CoreCivic are for two prisons that haven't been built yet.

President Joe Biden has ordered the federal system to eliminate private prisons, but these terms are different: CoreCivic will own the buildings, but they'll be operated by the state Department of Corrections and staffed by state workers.

Together, they'll house 7,000 inmates.

The plan calls for a third prison as well, and the plan's total cost is about $3 billion.

Contacted by WAAY 31 on Monday, Regions Bank - the largest bank in Alabama - said it is not involved in these projects.

"Regions provides some banking services to CoreCivic, and our contractual obligation to deliver these services lasts until 2023," said Jeremy King, Regions Bank spokesperson.

"We are not extending additional credit services to CoreCivic, and we are specifically not providing CoreCivic with financing for the construction of the prisons to be built in Alabama.

"To be clear, Regions Bank is 100% committed to creating more inclusive prosperity and advancing racial equity."