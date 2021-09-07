Alabama’s Young, Reichard earn SEC Player of the Week recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama football's Bryce Young and Will Reichard each earned Southeastern Conference weekly awards, the league office announced on Tuesday. Young was selected as the league's Offensive Player of the Week while Reichard picked up Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Offensive Player of the Week

Bryce Young

Impressed in his first career start, finishing 27-of-38 for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Connected from 37, nine, 25 and 94 yards out for his scores. The 94-yard connection tied for the second-longest touchdown pass in UA history, while his four touchdowns and 344 yards both set new program-best marks for an Alabama quarterback in their starting debut.



Special Teams Player of the Week

Will Reichard

Totaled 14 points thanks to five made PATs and three field goals in as many chances.

Was good from 38, 51 and 40 yards out for his three three-point makes.

His 51-yarder was the second-longest field goal of his career