Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa says he’ll make NFL decision next week

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced Wednesday night that he’ll announce his decision on whether or not he’ll enter the NFL next week.

He tweeted that he’ll make his decision on Monday.

Tagovailoa sent his tweet just a few hours after Alabama defeated Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

He was on the sidelines today watching the game led by quarterback Mac Jones. He’s still recovering from an injury.

