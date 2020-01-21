Clear
Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa among juniors granted eligibility for NFL draft

The NFL on Tuesday released the official list of 120 players who gave up college eligibility to enter the draft.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor are among 99 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft.

Among that 120 are 16 players who notified the NFL they had completed college degree requirements and were therefore eligible to be selected in the April 23-25 draft in Las Vegas.

The total of 120 players who left behind college eligibility to enter the draft is down from the record 132 last season. The 99 juniors granted early entry by the league is also down from 103 last year.

