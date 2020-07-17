Alabama’s June unemployment rate drops to 7.5%, representing 165,770 people without jobs

The Alabama Department of Labor announced on Friday that the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate is 7.5%.

That’s down from May’s revised rate of 9.6%, and above June 2019’s rate of 2.9%, according to Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

The rate from June represents 165,770 unemployed Alabamians, compared to 216,043 in May and 65,389 in June 2019.

Marshall and DeKalb Counties are listed as having some of the lowest unemployment rates in the state. Marshall County’s rate is 5.4%, and DeKalb County’s is 5.6%.

Madison is listed as one of the state’s major cities with the lowest unemployment rates, at 5.1%.