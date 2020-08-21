Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama adds 321 new coronavirus cases; total at 107,804 Full Story

Alabama’s July unemployment rate is 7.9%, up from June’s 7.6% rate

Alabama's unemployment rate increased in July, the state's Department of Labor announced Friday morning.

Posted: Aug 21, 2020 9:11 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate is 7.9%, the Alabama Department of Labor announced Friday morning.

That's higher than June’s rate of 7.6%, and July 2019’s rate of 2.8%. The state says July’s rate represents 176,637 unemployed Alabamians. There were 63,414 unemployed Alabamians in July 2019.

The department lists counties with the lowest unemployment rates as Clay County at 4.8%, Cullman County at 5.1%, and Shelby, Randolph, and Marshall Counties at 5.3%. It says counties with the highest unemployment rates are Wilcox County at 19.0%, Lowndes County at 18.7%, and Dallas County at 14.5%.

Madison is listed as one of the state’s major cities with the lowest unemployment rates, at 4.6%.

