Alabama’s Jalen Hurts transferring to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts with a fan. (Associated Press file photo) Jalen Hurts with a fan. (Associated Press file photo)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has announced that he’s leaving the state, and the SEC.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts has announced that he's leaving the state, and the SEC.

In an essay called “To My Alabama Family” on The Players’ Tribune website, Hurts says, “I’ve decided to take my talents to the University of Oklahoma, where I will continue my development as both a quarterback and as a student. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity, and I’m excited for the journey ahead.”

Oklahoma is part of the Big 12 conference.

Hurts was Alabama’s starting quarterback until he was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts has gained national acclaim for his good sportsmanship and class in handling the change.

Read Hurts’ entire letter here

