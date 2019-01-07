Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama’s Jalen Hurts honored before National Championship game

Jalen Hurts with a fan. (Associated Press file photo) Jalen Hurts with a fan. (Associated Press file photo)

Jalen Hurts honored for his character

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Another accolade has come in for Alabama football star Jalen Hurts.

The National League of Junior Cotillions has named Hurts, who garnered attention for his grace when losing the starting quarterback job to Tua Tagovailoa, one of its “Ten Best-Mannered People.”

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” President Charles Winters said in a press release.

The release says Hurts made the list “for demonstrating exemplary character through a challenging transition.”

Hurts and Tagovailoa talked to WAAY TV this weekend about their role reversal at Media Day for the College Football Playoff National Championship. That game, where Alabama takes on Clemson, is tonight. Read more here 

Also on the NLJC list are Drew Brees, Justin Thomas, Ed Sheeran, Will Smith, Lexi Thompson, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Curry, Trevor Lawrence and Zendaya Coleman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events