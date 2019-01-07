Alabama’s Jalen Hurts honored before National Championship game

Another accolade has come in for Alabama football star Jalen Hurts.

The National League of Junior Cotillions has named Hurts, who garnered attention for his grace when losing the starting quarterback job to Tua Tagovailoa, one of its “Ten Best-Mannered People.”

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” President Charles Winters said in a press release.

The release says Hurts made the list “for demonstrating exemplary character through a challenging transition.”

Hurts and Tagovailoa talked to WAAY TV this weekend about their role reversal at Media Day for the College Football Playoff National Championship. That game, where Alabama takes on Clemson, is tonight. Read more here

Also on the NLJC list are Drew Brees, Justin Thomas, Ed Sheeran, Will Smith, Lexi Thompson, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Curry, Trevor Lawrence and Zendaya Coleman.