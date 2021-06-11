Alabama's Fouts wins Pitcher of the Year

Montana Fouts can add another accomplishment to her already historic season.

The junior pitcher was named the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division-I Pitcher of the Year on Friday.

Fouts, who went 27-4 for Alabama this season, posted a 1.61 ERA and recorded 349 strikeouts -- third-most in program history.

The Kentucky native had two reasons to celebrate on her 21st birthday when she struck out 14 Bruins, recording the sixth ever perfect game in Women’s College World Series history.

In addition to the other honors, Fouts led the Tide to its sixth SEC Tournament championship and was named tournament MVP.