Alabama’s 2021 football schedule released

The University of Alabama released its full 2021 football schedule on Wednesday. Here’s the full news release:

The 2021 Alabama football schedule was finalized Wednesday and includes seven games at Bryant-Denny Stadium plus four Southeastern Conference road matchups and a neutral site pairing with the University of Miami.

The Crimson Tide opens the 2021 campaign against Miami on Sept. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. It marks the seventh time in the Nick Saban era that Alabama has opened the season in Atlanta with UA holding a perfect 6-0 mark in those openers.

In league play, the Tide will host Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and LSU while traveling to Florida, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn this upcoming season

The Crimson Tide also welcomes three non-conference opponents to Bryant-Denny Stadium, including Mercer (Sept. 11), Southern Miss (Sept. 25) and New Mexico State (Nov. 13).

Alabama opens its home schedule with Mercer on Sept. 11 before beginning SEC play at Florida on Sept. 18. The Tide returns home to face Southern Miss and Ole Miss on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, respectively. UA will visit Texas A&M (Oct. 9) and Mississippi State (Oct. 16) and host Tennessee (Oct. 30) before the bye week. The Crimson Tide returns to action with a trio of home games against LSU (Nov. 6), New Mexico State (Nov. 13) and Arkansas (Nov. 20). Alabama will close out the regular season with a trip to Auburn (Nov. 27).

The 2021 SEC Championship Game is slated for Saturday, Dec. 4, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.