Alabama’s 2020 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball opponents revealed

Who the Tide will play in the SEC has officially been released.

Posted: May 29, 2019 9:12 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

The Alabama men's basketball team will play home-and-home conference games against Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt, as the Southeastern Conference announced each school's league opponents for the 2020 season on Wednesday.

In addition to the home-and-home contests, the Crimson Tide will play home games against Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, with road games that include Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Ole Miss. Dates and times for the 2020 conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

First-year head coach Nate Oats welcomes back three starters and seven letter winners, including two of the Tide's top three scorers from a year ago. Alabama also features six newcomers on next year's team which include four freshmen Juwan Gary, Jaylen Forbes and Jaden Shackelford, along with Raymond Hawkins, a four-star forward according to ESPN. Two additional transfers round out the UA newcomers in JUCO First Team All-American James Rojas and graduate transfer James "Beetle" Bolden who, despite being limited last season with an ankle injury, was West Virginia's second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game. 

