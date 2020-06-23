Alabama acting to stop unemployment benefit for those refusing to work due to coronavirus fears

The Alabama Department of Labor is taking action against some 3,000 refusal of work claims, most filed since the state started re-opening from coronavirus restrictions nearly two months ago.

These are cases in which a person is claiming unemployment but does have employment opportunities available.

"If you are receiving unemployment compensation benefits and you are recalled to work and or offered suitable employment, then you must accept that employment or risk having your benefits disqualified or it could be potentially considered fraud,” Tara Hutchison, communications director for the department, explained.

Refusal to work violations are nothing new, but the department told WAAY 31 Tuesday it received an overwhelming number of claims since the state’s reopening.

Hutchison said nearly 3,200 claims have been filed against individuals. Nearly 900 of those cases have resulted in the unemployment claimant having their benefits denied.

"More than likely,” Hutchison said, “that will grow as the reports continue to come in and we're able to make more determinations."

The labor department says refusing to work because you’re worried about coronavirus isn’t the same as not being able to work.

Still, there are exceptions to the rule.

"There's about 10 of those instances and they all must be COVID related and those are prescribed by the US Department of Health,” Hutchison said.

It is unclear how many, if any, of these claims were made in Madison County.

Those who feel they’ve been wrongly disqualified from unemployment benefits can file an appeal through the department.