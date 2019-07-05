Clear

Alabama woman indicted for trafficking stolen identities, 18 other charges

Kesha Ann Stewart Kesha Ann Stewart

Kesha Ann Stewart was originally arrested by Madison Police back in July 2018.

An Alabama woman is facing a 19-count indictment on charges related to stolen credit cards and identities. 

Kesha Ann Stewart, 27, was principally charged with Trafficking in Stolen Identities. Prosectors said she had "Identification cards, checkbooks/check, credit/debit cards and Social Security cards belonging to multiple people, for the purpose of committing identity theft."

The indictment shows that Stewart was also charged with 11 counts of Illegal Possession of Credit Card or Debit Card as well as six counts of Third-Degree Possession of Forged Instrument for and one count of Obstructing Justice - False Identity.

Court documents show the range of the forged checks range from $49 to $500. She also allegedly used the false name of "Christy Tellez" to avoid interacting with the court.

Stewart was originally arrested by Madison Police back on July 16, 2018.

She is next set to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on September 26, 2019, and for a jury trial on September 30, 2019.

