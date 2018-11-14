Alabama woman gets 40 years for scalding kids

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) - A north Alabama woman convicted of putting her two children in scalding water as punishment has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Robert Baker gave Amanda Reyer the maximum sentence Tuesday. The Athens News Courier reports the judge spoke through tears to the 26-year-old woman.
Reyer pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse. She told the judge she was trying to appease a boyfriend by dropping her 5-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter into water so hot the girl's skin peeled off.
Reyer says the children had been caught messing up a bed. The abuse happened in 2015, and girl had burns over at least 70 percent of her body. Both children survived.
Reyer's boyfriend at the time, Derrick Defoe, is awaiting trial.
