Alabama woman defends her husband after US Capitol riot arrest

An Alabama woman is defending her husband on TikTok and sharing what his arrest by the FBI has meant for their family.

Josh James faces serious federal charges including conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. James is a member of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group, and the government says James was involved in planning and carrying out the violent attack.

He is also an Army veteran and was awarded the Purple Heart while he served.

Josh’s wife, Audrey is sharing their experience with her growing list of followers now numbering over 100,000 people on TikTok. With the legal case still tied up in legal limbo, Audrey told WAAY 31 she is just trying to navigate figuring out how she can present their side of the story and show how this situation is impacting her and their children.

This week, Time Magazine featured the James family in a lengthy feature story, and that has only added to the interest in this North Alabama family and their connection to the violence in D.C. James told WAAY 31’s newsroom they are finding support from their community and from strangers across the country, but they are also frustrated with how their case is being covered, nationally.

“One of the hardest parts that the mainstream media doesn't care to talk about is how our family and children are effected by this situation,” Audrey explained in a recent social media video. “They have no idea, I have children that go to school here do you know what it was like for to get on that bus the day after their father was arrested by the FBI? No, mainstream media, and you don’t care.”

With more than 500 suspects arrested and charged related to the events that transpired at the Capitol, many are already taking plea deals with federal prosecutors. But James has not, at least yet. And it is not clear if his case will end up at a jury trial, or not.

Since his March arrest, thousands of people around the world are coming to the James family’s defense, sending donations to cover his legal defense.

Audrey James says they appreciate the support and that she plans on continuing to post updates about this situation to keep their follower up to date as the legal case moves forward.