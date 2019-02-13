Clear
Alabama woman charged with embezzling $100,000 from store

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 9:14 AM
Posted By: AP

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The former bookkeeper at a church thrift store in Alabama is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the operation.

WPMI-TV reports 39-year-old Erin Adams Glen of Satsuma is free on bond after being accused of embezzling from a thrift store owned by the Mobile Catholic Archdiocese.

Court records show she is charged with theft. The records also show money was missing between 2015 and 2018. The charges were filed last week.

Mobile County Sheriff's Capt. Paul Burch says Glen has been cooperating with authorities and has no criminal history.

An attorney representing the woman didn't immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.

