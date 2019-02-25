Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama woman accused of leaving caged pets to drown in last week's flooding

Sheriff's deputies had received reports about cages containing rabbits, ducks, birds and cats in danger of drowning.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 3:36 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

GAYLESVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a woman left more than a dozen pets in cages near a flooding Alabama river, causing two of the animals to drown.

News outlets report that 59-year-old Dana Marie Head is accused of leaving pets outside to die in the Chattooga River's floodwaters. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver says the Gaylesville resident was arrested Saturday on 17 counts of animal cruelty.

Shaver says the county has experienced widespread flooding following days of heavy rain .

Sheriff's deputies had received reports about cages containing rabbits, ducks, birds and cats in danger of drowning from the swollen river. Two had already died. Deputies cut the cage locks to rescue the animals.

Head was taken into custody when she returned home. It's unclear if she has a lawyer who could comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events