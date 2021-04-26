Alabama will keep seven U.S. Congressional House seats

Seven congressional seats will shift among 13 different states across the country.

Many feared Alabama would lose a seat. However on Monday, the U.S. Census announced that was not the case.

The state population grew from 4.8 million people in 2010 to just over 5 million, allowing the state to keep its seven congressional seats.

"I would say that Alabamians should have a sigh of relief we did not lose a congressional seat. I was fearful that they would," political science professor Dr. Waymon Burke said.

Alabama has lost two congressional seats in the past, but has been able to maintain the seven seats for the last 50 years.

"There was fear because even though Alabama grew, it did not grow as fast as other states," Dr. Burke said.

Dr. Burke says Alabama could soon be gaining seats in Congress.

"Especially with the massive growth that's taking place in the Huntsville and North Alabama at this time and in the Mobile area," Dr. Burke explained.

He adds Alabama has historically had very strong congressional leaders, allowing funding and opportunities to come to the state. However, Dr. Burke says the situation is about to become more competitive as Alabama gets ready to elect its second new U.S. senator along with a new U.S. congressperson for Alabama's 5th Congressional District.

"Alabama is in an unusual position of having a younger delegation at least in years of experience," Dr. Burke said.

Dr. Burke says the changes in seats could have an impact on who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

Right now, there's one open congressional seat in North Alabama after Mo Brooks announced his U.S. Senate run. So far, only a handful of people have announced their runs for the seat, including Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

As for what's next, the state legislature is expected to meet this fall to discuss redistricting congressional maps in the state. That's because each congressperson will need to represent an equal amount of people.

Dr. Burke says it's possible the 5th Congressional District will get smaller as the population in Huntsville grew.