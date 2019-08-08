Alabama white supremacist convicted on gun, ammo charges

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted Christopher McNabb (a.k.a. “Rudy”) from Leeds, AL, of three firearm and ammunition related offenses.

U.S. Attorney Jay E, Town and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson announced the decision in a press release on Thursday.

Evidence at trial proved that McNabb, a known member of the Southern Brotherhood white supremacist gang, possessed a machine gun, a .223 caliber assault rifle as well as two .380 caliber pistols and assorted ammunition, the release said.

The jury returned its guilty verdict against McNabb after two days of testimony before U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre. McNabb will be sentenced on Dec. 10 and faces up to 10 years in federal prison, according to the release.

“Our prosecutors and law enforcement partners continue to show that they will not leave their fight in the dressing room, and as a result another violent offender has been convicted,” Town said in the release.

“Reducing the potential for violent crime in this case was critical due to ATF partnering with our state, local and federal partners,” Watson said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Sanchez and Michael Pillsbury prosecuted the case.