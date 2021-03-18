Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama waives late-payment penalties for 2020 income tax returns through May 17

Alabama is waiving late-payment penalties for 2020 income tax returns through May 17.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 3:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Alabama is waiving late-payment penalties for 2020 income tax returns through May 17.

This comes after the federal tax filing deadline for individual 2020 income tax returns was extended from April 15 to May 17.

Alabama taxpayers will not need to request an extension to file the state individual income tax returns without a late-filing penalty through the extended federal due date.

You can read Thursday’s full announcement below:

On March 17, the Treasury Department and the IRS issued IR-2021-59, which provides for an automatic extension of the filing and payment date for individual 2020 income tax returns from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021. The IRS release specifically stated that the relief does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on and still must be paid by April 15, 2021.

Alabama provides for an automatic extension of up to six months to file Alabama income tax returns whenever there is a corresponding Federal extension. As a result, Alabama taxpayers will not need to request an extension to file the Alabama individual income tax returns without a late-filing penalty through the extended Federal due date.

Regarding the payments of Alabama income tax for the 2020 tax year, which are due on April 15, 2021, the Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) will automatically waive, without request, late-payment penalties for payments remitted by May 17, 2021. However, ALDOR is not authorized to waive interest, and any interest accruing from April 15, 2021, through the actual payment date will be due. Therefore, ALDOR encourages taxpayers to make their payments for the 2020 tax year as soon as possible to avoid the accrual of interest beyond April 15.

As always, ALDOR encourages taxpayers to file as soon as they possibly can. Filing early can help ALDOR get refunds approved earlier by avoiding the logjam of returns that occurs at the deadline. The best way for taxpayers to track the progress of their refunds is My Alabama Taxes (www.myalabamataxes.alabama.gov).

From Gov. Kay Ivey: “While many Alabamians are getting their ducks in a row this tax season, they can rest a little easier knowing there will be an extension for filing both federal and state individual income tax. Folks will not accrue any penalty for payments received by May 17, 2021. However, we should still not delay, and I would encourage all Alabamians to go ahead and get your taxes filed and behind you.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 509476

Reported Deaths: 10363
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson737221433
Mobile37092765
Madison33108480
Tuscaloosa24677434
Montgomery23317538
Shelby22701226
Baldwin20263295
Lee15218163
Calhoun14137301
Morgan14033258
Etowah13572336
Marshall11780217
Houston10236268
Elmore9753197
Limestone9648142
St. Clair9253230
Cullman9237185
Lauderdale8993216
DeKalb8661178
Talladega7839167
Walker6989268
Jackson6673105
Autauga648396
Blount6371129
Colbert6107125
Coffee5338105
Dale4722109
Franklin417582
Russell416234
Covington4020108
Chilton3984106
Escambia383373
Tallapoosa3818143
Dallas3490144
Clarke346556
Chambers3460113
Marion304198
Pike299074
Lawrence290892
Winston268970
Bibb251258
Marengo247858
Geneva242671
Pickens231157
Barbour219954
Hale213872
Butler206966
Fayette204258
Henry185042
Cherokee179142
Randolph172041
Monroe169039
Washington163038
Macon150345
Crenshaw149155
Clay147954
Cleburne143841
Lamar136733
Lowndes135352
Wilcox124726
Bullock119339
Conecuh108225
Perry107627
Sumter102131
Coosa94324
Greene89133
Choctaw57823
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 795963

Reported Deaths: 11658
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby890401530
Davidson83700874
Knox47296597
Hamilton41470465
Rutherford39754397
Williamson25954208
Sumner21987325
Montgomery17881213
Out of TN17687103
Wilson17084214
Unassigned16073128
Sullivan14902279
Blount14448186
Bradley13557142
Washington13047235
Sevier12492166
Maury12438162
Putnam10808171
Madison10281235
Robertson9175123
Anderson8295159
Hamblen8229169
Greene7386149
Tipton7052104
Coffee6567117
Dickson6383107
Gibson6242141
Cumberland6230123
McMinn607793
Carter6065155
Roane601896
Bedford5981122
Jefferson5832121
Loudon582067
Lawrence561884
Monroe547892
Hawkins5393100
Warren537779
Dyer5279103
Franklin487286
Fayette474175
Obion439795
Cocke421196
Rhea420573
Lincoln419662
Cheatham410647
Marshall396857
Campbell393959
Weakley384660
Giles379997
Henderson364374
Carroll351781
White343767
Macon341174
Hardeman340963
Hardin334664
Lauderdale310544
Henry304575
Marion301245
Scott292844
Claiborne292271
Wayne291531
Overton289758
Hickman272143
McNairy271553
DeKalb269652
Haywood266160
Smith262336
Grainger247847
Trousdale242322
Morgan234438
Fentress232544
Johnson218938
Chester205348
Bledsoe203510
Crockett197548
Polk184424
Unicoi184147
Cannon181931
Union178334
Grundy171830
Lake168126
Sequatchie160527
Humphreys158721
Decatur155237
Benton153439
Lewis148925
Meigs128423
Jackson126734
Stewart126325
Clay107331
Houston104833
Perry104728
Moore95617
Van Buren80620
Pickett75123
Hancock51412

Most Popular Stories

Community Events