Alabama voters talk about Democratic presidential candidates

WAAY-31 spoke with people in Huntsville about why they feel presidential candidates should come to states with smaller numbers of delegates like Alabama.

Many people told us they've been paying close attention to the Democratic presidential candidates on TV rather than being able to rally with them in person.

They told us they wish more people would come to Alabama, but are keeping up with them however they can.

"Absolutely. It's about all I think about lately," said Paige Martin.

Paige Martin told us she's rooting for Democratic candidate, Bernie Sanders, but has been watching the election very closely just like several others in Huntsville.

"It's really big. Every time there's an election year, there's typically some stock movement around and it has huge implications for the economy and huge implications for everyday people," said Daniel Loric.

We found out 5 out of the 8 Democratic candidates either are coming or have already been to Alabama.

And even though it seems as though they are focused on states with more pledged delegates like California or Texas...some voters say they're paying attention to other things during this election year.

"One thing I'm keeping my eye on is how the effects of cyber-security, right now, are going to impact the election coming up this cycle," said Loric.

WAAY-31s political analyst, Lisa Handback says even though candidates haven't physically been to Alabama as much... Their campaign teams have put in effort to canvass areas and put out ads.

And while that may be enough for some...others think having that in-person interaction with supporters brings an entirely kind of energy to a campaign.

"If the politicians would come here and pay more attention to the real suffering that goes on here, I think it would really help our country," said Martin.

14 states and one territory will be voting March 3rd, but if you find yourself in Selma Sunday morning, you may be able to speak with a candidate or two.