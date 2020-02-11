Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday

The states and territories voting in March 3 primary dubbed Super Tuesday are: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

In Alabama, two statewide races will dominate Democrat and Republican ballots.

Voters who select a Democratic ballot will be picking a candidate for president to face off against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Voters who select a Republican ballot will be picking a candidate for U.S. Senate to face off against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

These presidential candidates will appear on all Democratic ballots in all Alabama counties. Candidates with * ended their campaigns prior to Alabama’s vote.

MICHAEL BENNET *

JOSEPH R. BIDEN

MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG

CORY BOOKER *

PETE BUTTIGIEG

JULIÁN CASTRO *

JOHN K. DELANEY *

TULSI GABBARD

AMY KLOBUCHAR

BERNIE SANDERS

TOM STEYER

ELIZABETH WARREN

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON *

ANDREW YANG *

UNCOMMITTED

These presidential candidates will appear on all Republican ballots in all Alabama counties:

DONALD J. TRUMP

BILL WELD

UNCOMMITTED

These U.S. Senate candidates will appear on all Republican ballots in all Alabama counties:

STANLEY ADAIR

BRADLEY BYRNE

ARNOLD MOONEY

ROY MOORE

RUTH PAGE NELSON

JEFF SESSIONS

TOMMY TUBERVILLE