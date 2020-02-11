Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday

The states and territories voting in March 3 primary dubbed Super Tuesday are: Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.
In Alabama, two statewide races will dominate Democrat and Republican ballots.
Voters who select a Democratic ballot will be picking a candidate for president to face off against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
Voters who select a Republican ballot will be picking a candidate for U.S. Senate to face off against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
These presidential candidates will appear on all Democratic ballots in all Alabama counties. Candidates with * ended their campaigns prior to Alabama’s vote.
MICHAEL BENNET *
JOSEPH R. BIDEN
MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG
CORY BOOKER *
PETE BUTTIGIEG
JULIÁN CASTRO *
JOHN K. DELANEY *
TULSI GABBARD
AMY KLOBUCHAR
BERNIE SANDERS
TOM STEYER
ELIZABETH WARREN
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON *
ANDREW YANG *
UNCOMMITTED
These presidential candidates will appear on all Republican ballots in all Alabama counties:
DONALD J. TRUMP
BILL WELD
UNCOMMITTED
These U.S. Senate candidates will appear on all Republican ballots in all Alabama counties:
STANLEY ADAIR
BRADLEY BYRNE
ARNOLD MOONEY
ROY MOORE
RUTH PAGE NELSON
JEFF SESSIONS
TOMMY TUBERVILLE
