Alabama voter registration deadline is Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Monday is the final day to register to vote in next month's election.

People can register online to vote until 11:59 p.m. Monday. People can register in person at their local county board of registrars' office until the close of business, which is typically 5 p.m. Registration forms sent through the mail must be postmarked by Monday.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 6 to elect a governor, attorney general, congressional and legislative representatives and other office.

People can register online to vote at the Alabama secretary of state's web site.

People can also check their registration status, districts and polling place location at a site maintained by the office.