Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Alabama voter registration deadline is Monday

MGN Online

People can register online to vote until 11:59 p.m. Monday.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 12:48 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 12:50 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Monday is the final day to register to vote in next month's election.

People can register online to vote until 11:59 p.m. Monday. People can register in person at their local county board of registrars' office until the close of business, which is typically 5 p.m. Registration forms sent through the mail must be postmarked by Monday.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 6 to elect a governor, attorney general, congressional and legislative representatives and other office.

People can register online to vote at the Alabama secretary of state's web site.

People can also check their registration status, districts and polling place location at a site maintained by the office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events