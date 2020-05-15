Alabama veterans cemetery to show virtual Memorial Day ceremony

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is holding its Memorial Day program virtually this year.

The Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort is showing the program on Facebook, instead of in a public ceremony, to follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

The cemetery will show a wreath-laying ceremony, folding of an American Flag, a moment of silence followed by a rifle volley and the playing of Taps. An American Flag will also be placed at each veteran’s grave.

The cemetery will be open for visitation on Memorial Day, but the ceremony is closed to the public.

You can watch the program on May 25 on the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs’ Facebook page.