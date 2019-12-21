Alabama uses big first half run, balanced scoring to race past Belmont in 2019 Rocket City Classic

The Alabama Crimson Tide had six players score in double digits to lead a balanced offensive attack en route to a 92-72 victory over Belmont in the 2019 Rocket City Classic on Saturday. With the win, the Tide has now won four of its last five contests overall to improve to 6-5 on the year heading into the Christmas break, while also capturing its fourth consecutive win in Huntsville at the annual event.

Among the season-high six players registering double figures was a pair of Huntsville-area natives in sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. and junior John Petty Jr. Lewis finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and just one turnover, while Petty was equally has good knocking down 4-of-7 from deep to finish with 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds which marked his third double-double over the team’s last five games after having never recorded one over his first 76 career games. Additionally, it was the sixth time in Petty’s last seven games he’s reached double digits.

Freshman Jaden Shackelford led had a team-high 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, while Herbert Jones contributed across the board with 15 points, 6 boards and 5 assists. Junior Alex Reese (13 points) and redshirt freshman Javian Davis (12 points) also hit double figures on the night.

Belmont (8-4) was led by Tyler Scanlon’s 20 points on the night.

Team Stats

Alabama trailed by as many as six points, 32-26, in the opening half, forcing Oats to call a timeout. The Tide responded by using a 27-6 run that spanned halftime and lasted a total of 5:50 seconds that gave the Tide a 53-38 lead with 18:54 left to play

With 14 points and 11 rebounds, junior John Petty registered his third double-double in five games. Those three double-doubles are the only three throughout his 81-game career (no double-doubles through the first 76 games he played at Alabama)

Alabama’s 92 points were the second-most scored in game this season, behind the 105 scored last Wednesday vs. Samford, the sixth time in 10 games the Tide has collected 80 or more points

Sophomore Kira Lewis Jr. stuffed the stats sheet, finishing with 15 points, 8 assists, 7 boards, 2 steals and a block

The Tide finished the game with 20 assists and just 13 turnovers which is the best assist-to-turnover ratio in any game this season

It was the second straight game UA has recorded 20 assists in a game (had 20 vs. Samford)

As a team, Alabama finished with season highs of 34 made field goals

The Tide will next play on Sunday, Dec. 29, returning home to face Richmond. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 pm and will be available on SEC Network.